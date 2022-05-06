UrduPoint.com

Germany To Announce First Bill On Marijuana Legalization This Year - Justice Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 11:57 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The first draft law on the legalization of marijuana in Germany may be presented this year, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said on Friday.

"The legalization of cannabis is coming. In Meseberg (at offsite meeting of the German cabinet), I discussed this with (Agriculture Minister) Cem Ozdemir and (Health Minister) Karl Lauterbach. The Federal Drug Commissioner is already planning comprehensive preparations for lifting the ban, and Karl Lauterbach has announced a first draft law for 2022," Buschmann said on Twitter.

In 2021, Germany's coalition government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed that marijuana would be legalized in certain quantities for sale to adult citizens.

According to a poll conducted at the end of 2021 for the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper, 43% of respondents spoke in favor of the new government's plan to legalize cannabis and also 43% spoke against it. German adults aged 18 to 29 were the age group that favored the legalization of cannabis the most (66%), while the age group of 65 and older were mostly against the initiative (56%).

