Germany to Appoint Envoy to Help Ukraine Negotiate Gas Transit With Russia - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Germany has committed to appoint a special envoy and use all its leverage before the Nord Stream 2 pipeline becomes operational in order to help Ukraine better negotiate gas transit with Russia, a senior State Department official said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

