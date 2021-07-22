UrduPoint.com
Germany To Appoint Envoy To Help Ukraine Negotiate Gas Transit With Russia - US Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Germany has committed to appoint a special envoy and use all its leverage before the Nord Stream 2 pipeline becomes operational in order to help Ukraine better negotiate gas transit with Russia, a senior State Department official said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Germany has committed to appoint a special envoy and use all of its available leverage in the period before Nord Stream 2 becomes operational to help Ukraine negotiate on extension of its gas transit contract with Russia well beyond 2024," the official said.

