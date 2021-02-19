Germany to Appoint Special Representative for COVID-19 Vaccination - Reports

Germany has decided to appoint a special representative for ensuring availability of coronavirus vaccines for the citizens, Der Spiegel reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Germany has decided to appoint a special representative for ensuring availability of coronavirus vaccines for the citizens, Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

According to the news outlet, the official will communicate with the vaccine manufacturers and assisting them in boosting production, as well as making sure that the companies receive enough raw materials and that supply chains do not slow down.

Der Spiegel reports that the position will go to Christoph Krupp, the spokesman for the board of the German Federal Agency for Real Estate.

Krupp is expected to begin his new job on March 1.

The idea to introduce such a position was initiated by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is unhappy with the way German vaccination centers are supplied.

Like many European countries, Germany launched its vaccination campaign in late December and since then has vaccinated 3.6 percent of the population with one shot and 1.9 percent with both shots.