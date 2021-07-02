Germany to Approve Mix of AstraZeneca-mRNA Shot in Vaccine Rollout

Germany will allow in future mixing AstraZeneca with mRNA vaccines after its standing vaccination committee spoke in favor of combining shots to boost immune protection, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday

The committee on Thursday cited studies in its recommendation that it said pointed to a better immune response from combining the first shot of AstraZeneca with a second of an mRNA vaccine. Germany has approved BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.

"A combination of BioNTech and AstraZeneca protects at least as well as BioNTech-BioNTech as a combination does, in some cases even better," Spahn said after speaking with regional health ministers.

He said Germany had enough AstraZeneca doses in stock to administer the first shot within a short period, with 2.4 million doses waiting to be shared out across the country. The mixing also allows giving the second shot four weeks after the first one, down from 9-12 weeks recommended by the committee between two AstraZeneca doses.

Germany has administered 75.7 million vaccine doses since the campaign began in December, giving at least one shot to 55.6% of the population and fully immunizing 37.9%. About 2.5 million people were vaccinated with two AstraZeneca doses.