Germany To Approve Uniper Takeover On Wednesday - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Germany to Approve Uniper Takeover on Wednesday - Reports

The German government is expected to greenlight the takeover of cash-strapped gas utility Uniper at a cabinet meeting on September 21, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The German government is expected to greenlight the takeover of cash-strapped gas utility Uniper at a cabinet meeting on September 21, media reported on Tuesday.

Berlin has reached a tentative agreement with Uniper's Finnish parent company Fortum to nationalize of Germany's largest gas importer, the German Handelsblatt daily cited sources close to the negotiations as saying.

The government will consider a cash injection of more than 8 billion Euros ($8 billion) to rescue the failing giant. Plans to impose a gas levy on consumers from October 1 will also be reviewed.

The deal to nationalize Uniper is expected to cost Germany about 30 billion euros, which may or may not take into account 15 billion in bailout funds that the Federal government gave it in July.

