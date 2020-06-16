Germany to Back Balkan Nations' Bid to Join EU After Taking Over Presidency - Maas

Germany will support Albania and North Macedonia in their efforts to join the European Union once it assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday

"We believe that the EU must continue its enlargement policy," Maas said, adding Germany wanted to hold a conference with the two aspiring members and "define the framework" for accession talks.

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, who welcomed Maas to Warsaw, said he supported the goals that Germany set for its six-month presidency, which begins in July.

France, Denmark and the Netherlands have been opposed to the Balkan nations' membership of the EU. The European Commission gave them a go-ahead to start accession talks in March but the negotiating framework is to be decided by the Council of the EU.