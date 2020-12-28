Germany to Back Post-Brexit Trade Deal in European Council - Official

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Germany plans to support the post-Brexit trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom in the European Council, the government's deputy spokeswoman said Monday.

"Germany can endorse the agreement and will do it in the Council," Ulrike Demmer said during a news briefing.

She said cabinet ministers had agreed a common stance on the long-awaited deal during a phone conference earlier in the day.

"They were unanimous about the positive assessment of the agreement," the official added.

The eleventh-hour pact was hammered out last Thursday, a week before the transition period for the UK's exit was about to end. It still needs the approval of the European Council, the European Parliament and the British legislature.