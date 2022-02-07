UrduPoint.com

Germany To Boost Troop Deployment In Lithuania Amid Ukraine Tensions

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Germany to boost troop deployment in Lithuania amid Ukraine tensions

Germany will send up to 350 more soldiers to Lithuania to help bolster the NATO alliance's eastern flank, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said Monday, amid fears that Russia could invade Ukraine

Berlin, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Germany will send up to 350 more soldiers to Lithuania to help bolster the NATO alliance's eastern flank, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said Monday, amid fears that Russia could invade Ukraine.

"We are therefore strengthening our troop contribution on NATO's eastern flank and sending a clear sign of our resolve to our allies," Lambrecht said, adding that the soldiers will be deployed "within a few days".

The message to allies is "you can rely on us," said the minister.

Germany currently has 500 soldiers stationed as part of NATO forces in Lithuania.

The boosted German force in the Baltic nation would make Lithuania Germany's second biggest deployment after Mali.

Berlin had come under fire over its refusal to send weapons to Ukraine despite repeated requests from Kiev.

Its offer instead to dispatch 5,000 helmets was widely ridiculed recently.

With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border, fears are mounting that a major conflict could break out in Europe.

An intense round of diplomacy is ongoing in a bid to stop the situation from spiralling out of control.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Washington for talks with US leader Joe Biden, while Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is in Kyiv for a meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart.

Related Topics

NATO Fire Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Washington German Germany Mali Kiev Alliance Lithuania Border From

Recent Stories

Draft Russia-Belarus Agreement Implies Deployment ..

Draft Russia-Belarus Agreement Implies Deployment of Belarusian Military to Syri ..

40 seconds ago
 US Will Make Every Effort to Help Europe Deal With ..

US Will Make Every Effort to Help Europe Deal With Any Energy Disruptions - Blin ..

41 seconds ago
 Nord Stream Pumped Record 59.2Bcm of Gas in 2021, ..

Nord Stream Pumped Record 59.2Bcm of Gas in 2021, Unchanged Y/Y - Project's Oper ..

42 seconds ago
 Wall Street opens mixed as traders look to recoup ..

Wall Street opens mixed as traders look to recoup losses

46 seconds ago
 Inter Ministerial Executive Coordination Committee ..

Inter Ministerial Executive Coordination Committee approved

17 minutes ago
 3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>