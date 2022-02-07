UrduPoint.com

Germany To Boost Troop Deployment In Lithuania Amid Ukraine Tensions: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Germany will send up to 350 more soldiers to Lithuania to help bolster the NATO alliance's eastern flank, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said Monday, amid fears that Russia could invade Ukraine

Berlin, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Germany will send up to 350 more soldiers to Lithuania to help bolster the NATO alliance's eastern flank, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said Monday, amid fears that Russia could invade Ukraine.

"We are therefore strengthening our troop contribution on NATO's eastern flank and sending a clear sign of our resolve to our allies," Lambrecht said, adding that the soldiers will be deployed "within a few days".

Germany currently has 500 soldiers stationed as part of NATO forces in Lithuania.

