Germany To Boost Wind Power Generation By Simplifying Approval Procedure

Published April 05, 2022

The German government on Monday presented new rules aimed at accelerating the approval procedure for wind turbines, thereby expanding the use of onshore power

BERLIN, April 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The German government on Monday presented new rules aimed at accelerating the approval procedure for wind turbines, thereby expanding the use of onshore power.

In the future, there will be a standardized approval procedure, and a "precise and uniform list of bird species affected by wind turbines," the government said in a statement. Measures for the protection of these species will also be specified.

The new regulations are in line with the European Union's (EU) nature conservation directives. However, for the first time the rules are to be enshrined in the country's Federal Nature Conservation Act.

"Our agreement will enable the necessary rapid expansion of wind power with the highest ecological protection standards," said Minister for the Environment Steffi Lemke.

It should also help Germany to reach its new target of dedicating 2 percent of the country's land mass to wind power generation."Now the way is clear for more onshore wind energy areas," said Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck.

Many, including windmill builders, energy companies, federal states and municipalities "had to wait too long" for this to happen, he said.

Germany aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2045, five years earlier than the previous government's target. The share of renewables in electricity generation is to be doubled from just above 42 percent in 2021 to 80 percent in 2030.

