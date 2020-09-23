Germany to breach balanced budget rule again in 2021: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Frankfurt am Main (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Germany will once again breach its balanced-budget policy in 2021 to help pay for massive stimulus measures aimed at steering the economy through the coronavirus pandemic, its finance minister said Wednesday.

Europe's biggest economy would borrow 96.2 billion Euros ($114 billion), abandoning the country's constitutionally-enshrined "debt brake" rule, said Olaf Scholz.

"For 2020 and 2021, we are obliged to ask the parliament to authorise us to borrow an unusually large amount," Scholz said.

Germany is set to borrow 218 billion euros in 2020.