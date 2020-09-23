UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Breach Balanced Budget Rule Again In 2021: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:36 PM

Germany to breach balanced budget rule again in 2021: minister

Germany will once again breach its balanced-budget policy in 2021 to help pay for massive stimulus measures aimed at steering the economy through the coronavirus pandemic, its finance minister said Wednesday

Frankfurt am Main (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Germany will once again breach its balanced-budget policy in 2021 to help pay for massive stimulus measures aimed at steering the economy through the coronavirus pandemic, its finance minister said Wednesday.

Europe's biggest economy would borrow 96.2 billion Euros ($114 billion), abandoning the country's constitutionally-enshrined "debt brake" rule, said Olaf Scholz.

"For 2020 and 2021, we are obliged to ask the parliament to authorise us to borrow an unusually large amount," Scholz said.

Germany is set to borrow 218 billion euros in 2020.

Related Topics

Parliament Germany 2020 Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Steel Mills: ECC approves Rs 3850m for Mi ..

5 minutes ago

DHA explores collaboration with Australian healthc ..

23 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Foreign Affairs Mi ..

24 minutes ago

Six players to watch out at the National T20 Cup

30 minutes ago

MoF announces details of cabinet resolution concer ..

38 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates Saudi National Day

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.