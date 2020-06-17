UrduPoint.com
Germany To Cancel All Major Events Until End Of October Due To Pandemic - Soder

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Germany to Cancel All Major Events Until End of October Due to Pandemic - Soder

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Major events in Germany will be canceled until the end of October due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soder said on Wednesday following a meeting with colleagues from 15 German Federal states and Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"With regard to large events, we once again clearly stated that the ban will last until October, especially in those cases where there is no chance of tracing the consequences," Soder said.

The official added that the federal authorities would discuss the issue once again in the fall closer to the festival season.

In April, Bavarian authorities canceled this year's edition of Oktoberfest in the main regional city of Munich over coronavirus concerns. The world's largest folk festival was to begin on September 19 and continue through October 4. It attracts millions of visitors every year, around 15 percent of them foreigners. Munich businesses have unsuccessfully proposed restricting this year's attendance to locals.

Germany has so far recorded 187,184 COVID-19 cases and 8,830 fatalities. The highest number of coronavirus cases has been recorded in Bavaria - 47,710.

