Germany to Cancel Free COVID-19 Tests for Those Refusing Get Vaccine - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Starting October 11, Germany will cancel free COVID-19 tests for those who had the chance to get vaccinated but chose not to, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Merkel held an online meeting with the prime ministers of the country's Federal states, discussing how to counteract another COVID-19 wave this autumn and winter.

"As we can already offer vaccination to every German citizen, we will cancel free testing from October 11 for all who could get vaccinated," Merkel told journalists, adding that it will not affect those who cannot have their shots due to a chronic disease or some other reason.

Germany launched its vaccination campaign on December 27. The country has approved four vaccines ” those made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson&Johnson and AstraZeneca. More than 55% of the German population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.