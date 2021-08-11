UrduPoint.com

Germany To Cancel Free COVID-19 Tests For Those Refusing Get Vaccine - Merkel

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Germany to Cancel Free COVID-19 Tests for Those Refusing Get Vaccine - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Starting October 11, Germany will cancel free COVID-19 tests for those who had the chance to get vaccinated but chose not to, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Merkel held an online meeting with the prime ministers of the country's Federal states, discussing how to counteract another COVID-19 wave this autumn and winter.

"As we can already offer vaccination to every German citizen, we will cancel free testing from October 11 for all who could get vaccinated," Merkel told journalists, adding that it will not affect those who cannot have their shots due to a chronic disease or some other reason.

Germany launched its vaccination campaign on December 27. The country has approved four vaccines ” those made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson&Johnson and AstraZeneca. More than 55% of the German population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

Related Topics

German Germany Angela Merkel October December All From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transfor ..

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transformation into sports hub: Fujair ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest tourist attractions

47 minutes ago
 Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as ..

Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as Russia's Part - Moscow Source

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to further enhance bilateral coop ..

Pakistan desires to further enhance bilateral coop with Ukraine: FM

10 minutes ago
 PTI to win next general elections: Faisal Vawda

PTI to win next general elections: Faisal Vawda

10 minutes ago
 Poland's ruling coalition crumbles as PM sacks jun ..

Poland's ruling coalition crumbles as PM sacks junior partner

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.