Germany to Cheat US' Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Via Climate Protection Foundation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Germany is set to create a climate protection foundation to bypass US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will deliver Russian gas to Europe's economic powerhouse via the Baltic Sea, Bild reported, citing sources.

The foundation will identify the Russian-led pipeline project as "an essential element of environmental protection in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern," the newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The foundation will then set up an enterprise, whose products and services will be used exclusively for completing the pipeline's construction.

To circumvent sanctions, German companies, in turn, would provide services to the Russian project via the climate foundation and its enterprise.

The report comes after the Nord Stream 2 AG said on Saturday that it was planning to resume laying pipes for the project this year. The construction stalled a year ago after a threat of US sanctions forced Swiss pipelay company Allseas to quit the project with just 100 miles of the pipeline left to lay.