Germany to Close 4 Out of 5 Russian Consulates - Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Only one out of five Russian consulates located in Germany will be allowed to operate, along with the Russian Embassy in Berlin, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said on Wednesday.

"One consulate (out of five available and currently operating) and the Russian Embassy in Berlin were allowed to work," Burger told reporters.

This measure is a response to Moscow's decision to reduce the presence of German civil servants in Russia, the diplomat said, adding that employees will be given time before the end of the year to curtail activities at these consulates.

Burger confirmed media reports that Moscow had reduced the number of employees of German institutions in Russia to 350.

As part of measures to reduce Germany's presence in Russia, the work permits of the German consulates general in Kaliningrad, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg will be withdrawn, only two diplomatic missions will continue to work in Russia, the diplomat said.