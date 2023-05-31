UrduPoint.com

Germany To Close 4 Out Of 5 Russian Consulates - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Germany to Close 4 Out of 5 Russian Consulates - Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Only one out of five Russian consulates located in Germany will be allowed to operate, along with the Russian Embassy in Berlin, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said on Wednesday.

"One consulate (out of five available and currently operating) and the Russian Embassy in Berlin were allowed to work," Burger told reporters.

This measure is a response to Moscow's decision to reduce the presence of German civil servants in Russia, the diplomat said, adding that employees will be given time before the end of the year to curtail activities at these consulates.

Burger confirmed media reports that Moscow had reduced the number of employees of German institutions in Russia to 350.

As part of measures to reduce Germany's presence in Russia, the work permits of the German consulates general in Kaliningrad, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg will be withdrawn, only two diplomatic missions will continue to work in Russia, the diplomat said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin Kaliningrad Yekaterinburg Novosibirsk Media

Recent Stories

MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Ma ..

MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Market Award starting Thursday

27 minutes ago
 BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate o ..

BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate on Global Waste Recycling stand ..

42 minutes ago
 Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

2 hours ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

4 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.