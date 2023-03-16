UrduPoint.com

Germany To Commit To 2% Defense Spending In Writing For First Time - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Germany will for the first time commit in writing to spending 2% of its GDP on defense as per NATO requirements, media reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Germany will for the first time commit in writing to spending 2% of its GDP on defense as per NATO requirements, media reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The commitment will be enshrined in the country's upcoming security strategy, which will be the first of its kind, the European edition of newspaper Politico reported. The adoption of the document has already been delayed several times due to the divisions over its terms in Germany's ruling coalition, which consists of the Greens, the center-left Social Democrats, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and the liberal Free Democrats, the report added.

The Greens argued that the defense spending may not be necessarily firmly fixed in the strategy and may vary over the years, according to the report. However, they had to ultimately give concessions on that point in exchange for increased spending on soft power measures, promised by their coalition partners, it added.

Germany will finalize its new security strategy and publish it in the upcoming months, according to Politico.

The written commitment to the 2% defense spending goal represents a serious challenge for the German government, as the country will most likely fail to fulfill the obligation this year and there are doubts the situation will change in a year from now, the report said.

On Tuesday, Germany's Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces Eva Hogl presented the annual report on the state of Bundeswehr, the German armed forces. The document stated that it would take 50 years to fully upgrade the country's armed forces if the government continued at the current pace.

In June, the German parliament endorsed the initiative of the chancellor to create a 100 billion Euros ($106 billion) defense fund. Hogl said, adding that in 2022, "not a single euro or cent has been spent" from the fund on the needs of the armed forces.

The defense capabilities of the German armed forces have been a matter of heated discussions since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who was appointed in January, stated in March that the country's army would not be capable of protecting it in the event of a brutal offensive war. The defense minister underscored the necessity to "close the gaps that have emerged in the last 30 years," pointing out such problems as shortage of weapons, equipment and personnel and the importance of making up for what Germany gives to Ukraine as part of military aid.

