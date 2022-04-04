Germany to Consider New Measures Against Russia, Continue Arms Supplies to Ukraine -Scholz

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Germany will discuss with partners new measures against Russia and will further support Ukraine with weaponry amid photo and video materials allegedly from the Ukrainian town of Bucha disseminated recently, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday.

He described the photos and footage from Bucha as "frightening and appalling," referring to the events as a war crime and calling for an investigation to bring perpetrators to justice.

"We will take new measures in the days to come in the circle of allies. President Putin and his supporters will feel the consequences. And we will continue to supply Ukraine with weapons so that it can defend itself against Russian invasion," Scholz said on Twitter.

He also urged to provide access to the Kiev region for international organizations to document the events in Bucha, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian authorities and the media circulated a footage allegedly taken in the town of Bucha near Kiev, with a number of bodies of dead people lying on the road. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed all photos and footage allegedly evidencing the Russian troops' crimes in Bucha represent another provocation as all Russian units completely withdrew from the town as early as March 30.