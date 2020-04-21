Germany to Continue Accepting Minors From Greek Refugee Camps - Foreign Minister

Germany will continue to accept minors coming from Greece's refugee camps, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday following negotiations with his counterparts from Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Germany will continue to accept minors coming from Greece's refugee camps, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday following negotiations with his counterparts from Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland.

In March, several EU countries, including Germany and Luxembourg, agreed to take in about 1,600 child refugees stranded in Greece without parental supervision. Some 47 underage refugees from Eritrea, Syria and Afghanistan arrived in Germany on Saturday.

"We have discussed the migration issues. The colleague from Luxembourg and I have informed that we started taking in unaccompanied refugee minors.

The first of them have arrived in Luxembourg and Germany. We in Germany have decided to take in from 350 to 500 [people] and will continue doing so, [and] gradually make sure that other teens would continue arriving in Germany," Maas said.

Greece has been struggling to accommodate the rising number of refugees and migrants coming to the country through Turkey. The situation has been exacerbated by Ankara opening its borders with Greece earlier this year, allowing everyone willing to try crossing in Europe.