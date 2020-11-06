Germany will continue cooperation with the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo following President Hashim Thaci's resignation in connection with the war crimes charges against him at the Hague, the German Foreign Ministry said on Friday

Thaci announced his resignation on Thursday, after the war crime indictment against him had been confirmed. The former guerrilla leader and a key figure in the Kosovo Liberation Army was arrested and transported to the Hague shortly after he announced his resignation, along with Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakup Krasniqi for conducting murders and other war crimes, including torture and forced disappearance in the late 1990s.

"We have taken note of president Thaci's resignation.

We welcome the announced cooperation between the defendants and the law enforcement authorities. The processing of war crimes is necessary and part of the Kosovar commitment to the rule of law," the German ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry also pointed out that Kosovo was an important European partner with whom "we cooperate closely."

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers and the Specialist Prosecutor's Office (SPO) began working in 2017 with a mandate to investigate alleged war crimes committed by the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), an Albanian separatist paramilitary movement which sought Kosovo's secession from what was then Yugoslavia during the 1998-1999 war. More than 200 former KLA militias were questioned by the court from 2018-2019.