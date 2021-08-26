Germany to Continue Evacuation Talks With Taliban After Kabul Blasts - Merkel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised on Thursday that her country would continue efforts to evacuate citizens and vulnerable people from Afghanistan, after two deadly explosions rocked the Kabul airport.

"The events of this afternoon show that the risk is immense and that pressure is very, very high to bring people out of the country and keep the air bridge in place. We know that the window is closing," she told a news conference.

"I want to underscore that we won't forget about those who we haven't airlifted [to safety] so far and we will continue efforts to get them out. Talks to this effect are underway between the Foreign Office, specifically [German envoy Markus] Potzel, and the Taliban [banned in Russia], and our next steps will be coordinated internationally," Merkel added.