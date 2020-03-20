UrduPoint.com
Germany To Create $536Bln Fund To Aid Companies Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:56 PM

The German government plans to create a 500 billion euro ($536.5 billion) fund to assist companies affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Spiegel news magazine reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The German government plans to create a 500 billion euro ($536.5 billion) fund to assist companies affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Spiegel news magazine reported on Friday.

The fund will shield companies from bankruptcy by providing loan guarantees to creditors and essentially making additional payments, according to the news outlet. The initiative is similar to the SoFFin program used to help banks cope with the fallout of the 2008 financial crisis. If the situation calls for it, the government will revive that program as well.

As the COVID-19 continues decimating global markets, some countries, such as Italy and France, have started considering government intervention to prop up their national economies.

