Germany to cut Kabul embassy staff to 'absolute minimum'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Germany is slashing staff levels at its embassy in Kabul to an "absolute minimum", Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday as Taliban militants advance on the Afghan capital

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany is slashing staff levels at its embassy in Kabul to an "absolute minimum", Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday as Taliban militants advance on the Afghan capital.

"We will reduce personnel of the German embassy in Kabul in the coming days to the operative absolute minimum," he told reporters. "We will send a crisis support team to Kabul to help us boost security precautions" during the evacuation.