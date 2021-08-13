UrduPoint.com

Germany To Cut Kabul Embassy Staff To 'absolute Minimum'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

Germany to cut Kabul embassy staff to 'absolute minimum'

Germany is slashing staff levels at its embassy in Kabul to an "absolute minimum", Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday as Taliban militants advance on the Afghan capital

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany is slashing staff levels at its embassy in Kabul to an "absolute minimum", Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday as Taliban militants advance on the Afghan capital.

"We will reduce personnel of the German embassy in Kabul in the coming days to the operative absolute minimum," he told reporters. "We will send a crisis support team to Kabul to help us boost security precautions" during the evacuation.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants German Germany

Recent Stories

Five children killed in grenade blast in NE Nigeri ..

Five children killed in grenade blast in NE Nigeria

35 seconds ago
 Independence Day reminds to protect our minorities ..

Independence Day reminds to protect our minorities: Commissioner

37 seconds ago
 Court dismisses bail plea of woman involved in ele ..

Court dismisses bail plea of woman involved in electrocution of two stepchildren ..

38 seconds ago
 Norway Temporarily Closes Its Embassy in Kabul, Ev ..

Norway Temporarily Closes Its Embassy in Kabul, Evacuates Employees - Foreign Mi ..

43 seconds ago
 Islamabad police to set up narcotics control unit

Islamabad police to set up narcotics control unit

5 minutes ago
 Sarwar announces to contest next general elections ..

Sarwar announces to contest next general elections

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.