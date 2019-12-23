UrduPoint.com
Germany To Decide On Measures Following US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 Later

The German government will decide how to react to the sanctions the United States imposed on companies working on the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline at a later time, German Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said Monday

US President Donald Trump signed on December 20 the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act, envisioning sanctions against the Nord Stream 2, which will carry Russian natural gas to Europe. As the US Department of the Treasury has demanded that all the engaged companies stop all construction-related activities, Swiss company Allseas has already suspended work on laying the pipeline, while Berlin has slammed Washington's move as extraterritorial sanctions targeted against German and European companies.

"We will study the legislation in detail and evaluate its potential effect on the project and then decide on what measures to take," Demmer said.

