Germany To Deliver 3 IRIS-T Defense Systems To Ukraine 'As Soon As Possible' - Scholz

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Germany will provide Ukraine with three more IRIS-T air defense systems previously promised to Kiev "as soon as possible," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday

In October, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that one out of four IRIS-T systems promised to Ukraine had already been delivered, while the remaining three would arrive in 2023.

"The remaining three systems will be delivered as soon as possible. Together with our partners, we will support Ukraine for as long as it takes," Scholz said at the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum.

Scholz has made multiple statements assuring that Berlin would supply Kiev with weapons for as long as necessary for its fight against Moscow in the military operation Russia launched in Ukraine in February 2022.

On October 22, German newspaper Spiegel obtained a letter by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Christine Lambrecht to the finance ministry in which the ministers asked for the disbursement of $2.2 billion in military aid for Ukraine in 2023, three times as much as was previously planned.

Russia has repeatedly denounced the West for sending Ukraine billions of Dollars worth of weapons, noting that it adds fuel to the fire and only prolongs the conflict.

