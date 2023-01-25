UrduPoint.com

Germany To Deliver Leopard 2 Tanks To Kiev No Earlier Than In 3-4 Months- Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 08:02 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Germany will deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev no earlier than in three or four months, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced Berlin had decided to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany's European partners, in turn, will also hand over Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev, the official added. Later, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany will coordinate all such tank deliveries to Kiev, as well as provide a training program for Ukrainian tank crews.

"This (Germany's tank deliveries to Kiev) will happen no earlier than in three or four months," Pistorius said as aired by the Welt broadcaster.

All measures related to supporting Ukraine are taken by Germany in coordination with its allies, and attention is paid on not becoming a party to the conflict, the minister added.

Regarding other European countries willing to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Hebestreit declined to name them, only saying that the German government is in active talks with these states.

"I cannot and I would not want to talk about other countries. They should announce it (tanks supplies) themselves, we are in talks with some states," the spokesman told a briefing, answering the question what countries are ready to ship tanks to Kiev.

Hebestreit added that it is up to the governments of these countries to decide when to announce their decision on tank supplies.

