Germany to Deploy Up to 600 Troops to Evacuate Citizens From Afghanistan - Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Germany will deploy up to 600 servicemen to evacuate citizens from Afghanistan, it is up to Bundestag to determine the mandate, cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

"The German government ordered today to send a request to the Bundestag to approve the mandate of the Germany armed forces' military mission for evacuation from Afghanistan .

.. Deployment started on August 16 to launch the military evacuation, this happened prior to Bundestag approval ... The mission is limited to September 30, 2021, up to 600 soldiers can take part. A request for mandate approval will be submitted to the Bundestag as soon as possible," Seibert said at a briefing.