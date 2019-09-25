UrduPoint.com
Germany To Discuss Putin's Proposal On Intermediate Range Missiles In Europe With Allies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:14 PM

Germany to Discuss Putin's Proposal on Intermediate Range Missiles in Europe with Allies

The German Cabinet confirmed on Wednesday it had received a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to introduce a moratorium on the deployment of short- and medium-range missiles in Europe and is planning to discuss it with EU, NATO allies and partners

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The German Cabinet confirmed on Wednesday it had received a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to introduce a moratorium on the deployment of short- and medium-range missiles in Europe and is planning to discuss it with EU, NATO allies and partners.

Russia's prominent Kommersant newspaper earlier reported that the Russian president sent this proposal to EU, NATO members and to some other countries.

"We can confirm that the German government has received a message from the Russian president. According to our information, other allies and partners received a similar message," the Cabinet's press service told Sputnik.

"We intend to discuss this message with our closest partners in NATO and the EU," the press service said.

