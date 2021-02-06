MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Germany will discuss further relations with Russia with other EU member states following Moscow's decision to expel three countries' diplomats, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

On Friday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the expulsion of three European diplomats ” from Germany, Poland and Sweden ” for participating in unauthorized rallies in support of opposition activist Alexey Navalny on January 23.

"Now, we will thoroughly discuss our further steps with our counterparts," Maas told the Funke media group on late Friday.

The foreign minister is regarding the statement of new US President Joe Biden on the need to coordinate the policy toward Russia with European allies as an important signal.

"Russia chooses itself, which relations with the rest of Europe it wants to have .

.. We have always stressed that we do not want to break ties with Russia and despite all the difficulties we want to have good, or at least smart relations," Maas added.

Russia faced several nationwide unauthorized rallies following the arrest of Navalny, who violated probation terms on an earlier embezzlement conviction, according to law enforcement bodies. Participants of the rallies demand the release of Navalny believing that his criminal case is politically motivated. The Kremlin called the organizers of such demonstrations provocateurs. President Vladimir Putin said that everyone had the right to freedom of opinion but "anything that goes beyond the law is not just counterproductive but dangerous."