Germany To Donate $28Mln In Syrian Refugee Aid To Turkey - Foreign Office

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:23 PM

Germany to Donate $28Mln in Syrian Refugee Aid to Turkey - Foreign Office

Berlin will donate an equivalent of $28 million to the Turkish Red Crescent to help Syrian refugees, German Foreign Office spokesman Christopher Burger said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Berlin will donate an equivalent of $28 million to the Turkish Red Crescent to help Syrian refugees, German Foreign Office spokesman Christopher Burger said Friday.

"The German Foreign Office will support efforts of the Turkish Red Crescent to create temporary shelters for refugees from the Idlib province by providing an extra 25 million euros," he told reporters.

Germany has already spent 28 million Euros this year on measures designed to protect Syria's civil population and support displaced people in the country's northwest, the spokesman added.

