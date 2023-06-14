Germany to Downsize Summit Talks With China to Avoid Criticism - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Germany is talking to China to convince it to downsize the government consultations planned for June 20, Politico reported, citing officials familiar with the discussions.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will welcome Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Berlin for talks that will primarily focus on economic cooperation and trade. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is also expected to participate.

Unnamed officials told Politico that Germany had asked China not to bring too many ministers, to avoid giving the impression that it is receiving the Chinese with all-too-open arms.

The Germans plan to focus on less controversial topics during the meeting, such as climate change.

China canceled a visit by German Finance Minister Christian Lindner in May after German education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger, from his FDP party, traveled to Taiwan in March in what was the first such visit by a German minister to the island in decades.