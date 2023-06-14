UrduPoint.com

Germany To Downsize Summit Talks With China To Avoid Criticism - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Germany to Downsize Summit Talks With China to Avoid Criticism - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Germany is talking to China to convince it to downsize the government consultations planned for June 20, Politico reported, citing officials familiar with the discussions.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will welcome Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Berlin for talks that will primarily focus on economic cooperation and trade. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is also expected to participate.

Unnamed officials told Politico that Germany had asked China not to bring too many ministers, to avoid giving the impression that it is receiving the Chinese with all-too-open arms.

The Germans plan to focus on less controversial topics during the meeting, such as climate change.

China canceled a visit by German Finance Minister Christian Lindner in May after German education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger, from his FDP party, traveled to Taiwan in March in what was the first such visit by a German minister to the island in decades.

Related Topics

Education China German Visit Germany Berlin March May June Christian From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

4 minutes ago
 ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute propose ..

ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute proposed framework agreement with SOC ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital rea ..

UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital reaches AED702 billion by end of ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings ..

UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings deposits until March 2023

1 hour ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; f ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; for to digitally empower busine ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autis ..

Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autism-friendly facilities

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.