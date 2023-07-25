Open Menu

Germany To Ease Controls On Military Exports To Close Partners - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 10:57 PM

Germany to Ease Controls on Military Exports to Close Partners - Official

Germany plans to ease military export controls to streamline sales to close EU and NATO partners as well as to select third countries, Economy Ministry State Secretary Sven Giegold said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Germany plans to ease military export controls to streamline sales to close EU and NATO partners as well as to select third countries, Economy Ministry State Secretary Sven Giegold said.

"The new rules will make military supplies to the government and partners with shared values faster and easier," Giegold told Handelsblatt in comments published Tuesday.

The official said his ministry, which oversees military exports, would "make administrative processes easier and focus control resources on the essentials."

Close military partners, such as South Korea, will have German military sales cleared through wholesale "general approvals," while exports to third countries that are not seen as "partners with shared values" will be considered on a case-by-case basis

Germany ramped up military export clearances in the first half of 2023, approving sales worth 5.

22 billion Euros ($5.8 billion). Ukraine was the largest importer with 1.65 billion euros, followed by Hungary with almost 1 billion euros and the United States with 277 million euros. Almost all exports went to the EU, NATO or value-partner countries.

Related Topics

NATO Exports Ukraine German Germany South Korea United States Hungary All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

US State Dept. Says Trevor Reed Injured in Ukraine ..

US State Dept. Says Trevor Reed Injured in Ukraine, Evacuated by NGO to Germany

51 seconds ago
 Newly Appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to P ..

Newly Appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to Pay Visit to Turkey on July 26 ..

53 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews arrangement for upcoming by polls

Meeting reviews arrangement for upcoming by polls

55 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to rid country ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to rid country of loans, put on track of self ..

9 minutes ago
 Mayor seeks inquiry over faulty pumping station am ..

Mayor seeks inquiry over faulty pumping station amid rainfall

12 minutes ago
 Assad, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syri ..

Assad, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Discuss Humanitarian Issues ..

20 minutes ago
Balochistan Governor lays foundation stone of Wome ..

Balochistan Governor lays foundation stone of Women University Campus in Pishin

20 minutes ago
 US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Prisoner Sw ..

US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Prisoner Swap Injured Fighting in Ukraine ..

20 minutes ago
 NASA Lost Contact With ISS Due to Power Issue in H ..

NASA Lost Contact With ISS Due to Power Issue in Houston, Crew Not in Danger - O ..

20 minutes ago
 State Dept. After Qin Gang Replaced: Up to China t ..

State Dept. After Qin Gang Replaced: Up to China to Decide Who Their Foreign Min ..

20 minutes ago
 NATO Countries Using Ukraine to Get Rid of Outdate ..

NATO Countries Using Ukraine to Get Rid of Outdated Weapons - Expert

27 minutes ago
 IMF raises 2023 economic outlook but warns of slow ..

IMF raises 2023 economic outlook but warns of slowing global growth

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World