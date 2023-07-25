Germany to Ease Controls on Military Exports to Close Partners - Official

Germany plans to ease military export controls to streamline sales to close EU and NATO partners as well as to select third countries, Economy Ministry State Secretary Sven Giegold said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Germany plans to ease military export controls to streamline sales to close EU and NATO partners as well as to select third countries, Economy Ministry State Secretary Sven Giegold said.

"The new rules will make military supplies to the government and partners with shared values faster and easier," Giegold told Handelsblatt in comments published Tuesday.

The official said his ministry, which oversees military exports, would "make administrative processes easier and focus control resources on the essentials."

Close military partners, such as South Korea, will have German military sales cleared through wholesale "general approvals," while exports to third countries that are not seen as "partners with shared values" will be considered on a case-by-case basis

Germany ramped up military export clearances in the first half of 2023, approving sales worth 5.

22 billion Euros ($5.8 billion). Ukraine was the largest importer with 1.65 billion euros, followed by Hungary with almost 1 billion euros and the United States with 277 million euros. Almost all exports went to the EU, NATO or value-partner countries.