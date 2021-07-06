Germany to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions on Arrivals From Russia From July 7 - RKI

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) From July 7, Germany will soften restrictions related to COVID-19 for those arriving from Russia and a number of other countries, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which is part of the German Ministry of Health and monitors the epidemiological situation in the country and worldwide.

Earlier, the German authorities included Russia in the list of regions where the new coronavirus variant is spread amid a high proportion of the Indian strain among the cases of COVID-19 recorded in Russia.

In addition to Russia, restrictions will be eased for the UK, Portugal, India and Nepal.