Germany to ease more virus curbs, with museums, zoos to reopen: govt source

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Germany is poised to further ease curbs on public life, with museums, zoos and memorial sites to be given the green light to reopen, a government source said on Thursday.

Rules to maintain social distancing to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus will apply, with the institutions to meet "requirements for hygiene, access control and avoidance of queues", according to a plan to be approved Chancellor Angela Merkel and premiers of Germany's 16 states when they hold a conference later on Thursday.