Germany To End Afghanistan Aid If Taliban Take Power

Muhammad Irfan 59 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 04:49 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany said Thursday that it would stop sending financial support to Afghanistan in the event that the Taliban succeeded in seizing power in the country.

Speaking to the German broadcaster ZDF, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the Taliban know that Afghanistan cannot survive without international aid.

Germany sends Afghanistan 430 million Euros ($504 million) in aid a year, making it one of the biggest donors to the strife-hit nation.

Since international troops began their withdrawal from Afghanistan in May, the Taliban have taken control of large swathes of territory.

Most recently, the Taliban seized the provincial capital Ghazni, 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the capital Kabul.

German soldiers were deployed as part of a NATO force in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years until June.

