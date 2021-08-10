UrduPoint.com

Germany To End Free Covid Tests To Boost Jab Take-up

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:38 PM

Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take-up

Germany will end free coronavirus tests in October, regional leaders and the federal government agreed on Tuesday, in a push to incentivise more people to get vaccinated

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany will end free coronavirus tests in October, regional leaders and the Federal government agreed on Tuesday, in a push to incentivise more people to get vaccinated.

Covid-19 tests or proof of vaccination or recovery will be required to access facilities including restaurants, cinemas and gyms, in areas where infection rates rise above a certain threshold.

From October those who refuse to get jabbed will have to pay to prove they are infection-free, or risk being shut out.

Proof of test or vaccination will be required as soon as the rate of infections in a region reaches 35 per 100,000 people over seven days.

Children and people who for health reasons cannot be vaccinated will still be able to get tested for free.

Germany's incidence rate stood on Tuesday at 23.5, but several regions including Berlin and Hamburg are already past the 35 mark.

After delivering well over one million jabs a day at its peak, Europe's most populous country has seen the takeup for inoculation against the coronavirus slow dramatically.

As of Tuesday, 52 million people in Germany -- or 62.5 percent of the population -- have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but Merkel said she hoped another 15 to 20 percent would get the jab.

"It is everyone's responsibility .

.. to promote vaccination wherever possible," said German Chancellor Angela Merkel, urging "all friends and family members who have been vaccinated to promote this in their circles of friends and families and sport clubs".

- 'Indirect compulsory vaccination' - Merkel has repeatedly said she does not think it is right to make vaccinations compulsory.

But critics accused her government of using tests as a tool to pressure the population to get jabbed.

Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right AfD who is herself not vaccinated, said the move was an "indirect compulsory vaccination through restrictions, bans and additional burdens".

Merkel countered that vaccinated people cannot simply be asked to continue to be subject to restrictions because part of the population opted against jabs.

"We also have to think about those who work in hospitals, and overloading the health system must be ruled out," she added.

Germany's latest move is similar to new requirements in France of a health pass to access cinemas, cafes or trains.

The push by French President Emmanuel Macron for the health pass which is proof of either vaccination, a recent negative test or recovery from Covid-19, has sparked angry protests across France.

In Germany, regular protests have also broken out against coronavirus restrictions as well as vaccinations.

Related Topics

Europe France German Germany Hamburg Berlin Angela Merkel October Family All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kabul Calls for End to War, Political Solution at ..

Kabul Calls for End to War, Political Solution at Doha Meeting on Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after haras ..

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after harassment claims

3 minutes ago
 PTI govt has launched flagship development program ..

PTI govt has launched flagship development programmes, projects for Sindh: Ali N ..

3 minutes ago
 White House Says Taliban Taking Over Afghanistan, ..

White House Says Taliban Taking Over Afghanistan, Kabul 'Not Inevitable'

3 minutes ago
 Dance, water cannon salute for Namibian teen Olymp ..

Dance, water cannon salute for Namibian teen Olympic medallist

16 minutes ago
 Convention on National Minority Day held

Convention on National Minority Day held

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.