Germany to End Group Prioritization for Vaccination on June 7 - Health Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The German health minister announced on Monday that those who want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus will have an opportunity in three weeks after all at-risk groups get at least one shot.

"We have agreed to cancel prioritization on June 7, in three weeks," Jens Spahn told a news conference after a meeting with regional health chiefs.

He said this did not mean that everyone would get an appointment within days, but "everyone in Germany who wants to get vaccinated and protect others will get a vaccination offer in the coming weeks and throughout the summer."

Germany plans to have 40% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of May, Spahn said. The immunization campaign will pick up in June after private and company physicians join in the vaccination drive on a regular basis.