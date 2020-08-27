The German authorities have decided to extend the prohibition of all large public events due to the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of the year, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The German authorities have decided to extend the prohibition of all large public events due to the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of the year, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

In June, the country's Federal and regional governments agreed on maintaining the ban until October.

"We have decided to extend until the end of December the June arrangements, that large events during which it is impossible to trace contacts and follow the hygiene measures are prohibited," Merkel set following a consultation with the heads of German regions.

She also commented on the Wednesday decision by the city of Berlin to ban several scheduled demonstrations of those who oppose existing measures against COVID-19 due to possible violations of the sanitary regulations.

"I respect Berlin's decision. In Germany, we have judicial instruments to contest decisions, we are a law-bound state," the chancellor said.

Germany has confirmed a total of 237,936 cases, including 9,285 related deaths.

In early August, a massive demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Berlin, numbering about 20,000 participants, almost all of whom refused to wear masks and follow necessary precautions.