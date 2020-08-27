UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Extend Ban On Major Public Events Until Year's End - Merkel

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 09:54 PM

Germany to Extend Ban on Major Public Events Until Year's End - Merkel

The German authorities have decided to extend the prohibition of all large public events due to the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of the year, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The German authorities have decided to extend the prohibition of all large public events due to the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of the year, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

In June, the country's Federal and regional governments agreed on maintaining the ban until October.

"We have decided to extend until the end of December the June arrangements, that large events during which it is impossible to trace contacts and follow the hygiene measures are prohibited," Merkel set following a consultation with the heads of German regions.

She also commented on the Wednesday decision by the city of Berlin to ban several scheduled demonstrations of those who oppose existing measures against COVID-19 due to possible violations of the sanitary regulations.

"I respect Berlin's decision. In Germany, we have judicial instruments to contest decisions, we are a law-bound state," the chancellor said.

Germany has confirmed a total of 237,936 cases, including 9,285 related deaths.

In early August, a massive demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Berlin, numbering about 20,000 participants, almost all of whom refused to wear masks and follow necessary precautions.

Related Topics

German Germany Berlin Angela Merkel June August October December All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO Chief Says Will Set Up Review Committee for In ..

51 seconds ago

Permanent solution to Karachi's civic issues in of ..

52 seconds ago

Chairman submits proposed draft of NAB rules in Su ..

54 seconds ago

Chief Minister announces Baba Fareed University in ..

57 seconds ago

SSP reviews security arrangements for 8th Muharram ..

19 minutes ago

PSG say goodbye to 'legend' Thiago Silva as Chelse ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.