Germany to Extend Border Controls for 20 More Days - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Germany's Interior Ministry plans to extend by 20 more days border controls imposed in mid-March in response to the coronavirus outbreak, media reported Wednesday.

The German tabloid Bild cited security sources as saying that Interior Minister Horst Seehofer wanted to discuss the measure with state governors.

Controls are in place along the borders with Austria, France, Luxembourg, Denmark and Switzerland. Borders with Belgium and the Netherlands are only being monitored.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to meet governors of 16 states by video later on Wednesday to look at the prospects for loosening restrictions on public life after seeing coronavirus cases level off in the past days.