Germany to Extend Border Controls Until Mid-May

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Germany will keep border controls in place until May 15 after other European Union nations did so, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said Monday.

"Border controls will be extended until May 15.

The European Commission will be notified in a letter later today," Steve Alter told reporters at a briefing.

The controls inside the EU's free-travel Schengen zone were reimposed in mid-March to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. They were due to expire on May 4.