Germany to Extend Saudi Arms Export Ban into 2022 - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The new German government will extend a ban on weapon exports to Saudi Arabia into next year after it expires on Friday, according to the Economy Ministry's response to the media.

"We do not issue permits for defense industry exports to countries as long as their engagement in the Yemeni war is proven," the Greens-led ministry told the dpa news agency in a statement.

Angela Merkel's conservative government banned arms exports to Saudis in 2018 after the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at an embassy in Turkey. The embargo has been renewed every six months.

The Greens pushed for a blanket ban while they were in the opposition, citing Saudis' human rights violations, but there are no signs that the new cabinet will pull the brake on joint NATO exports to the oil-rich Gulf monarchy, including the Eurofighter jet, a Franco-German collaboration.