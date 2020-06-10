Germany to Extend Travel Curbs for Non-EU Countries Through August - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Germany plans to ban its citizens from traveling outside the European Union and its borderless Schengen area until the end of August, media reported Tuesday.

The German weekly Spiegel cited government sources as saying that travel within Europe, including to the United Kingdom, will soon resume after most European countries reported a decline in coronavirus cases.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said earlier that EU member states would recommend that the European Commission keep curbs on travel to third countries in place until at least August 1 but lift restrictions for EU-wide travel starting June 15.