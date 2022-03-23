UrduPoint.com

Germany To Fully Restore Defense Capabilities - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Germany to Fully Restore Defense Capabilities - Defense Ministry

Germany will fully restore its defense capabilities, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday, adding that the country was not spending enough on its military for too long

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Germany will fully restore its defense capabilities, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday, adding that the country was not spending enough on its military for too long.

"For the sake of security that can be seen and felt, we need a significant increase in our efficiency.

For this reason, the Federal government decided to create a special fund of 100 billion Euros ($110 billion) to better supply the Bundeswehr," the minister said, adding that "we will return to the Bundeswehr all operational readiness, because the savings and reductions have been carried out for too long."

