Germany To Give 2 MANTIS Systems To Slovakia To Strengthen Border With Ukraine - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Germany will transfer two of its MANTIS air defense systems to Slovakia to strengthen the country's border with Ukraine, with the first one expected to be handed over in a few weeks, the Slovak Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said that it had signed an agreement with Germany for the transfer of two MANTIS systems, which would strengthen the security of the eastern border with Ukraine.

"As confirmed by Slovak Defense Minister Martin Sklenar, the first of the systems will be handed over within a few weeks," the ministry said.

Specific dates for delivery are now being discussed with Germany, the ministry added.

