Germany to give 30 mn vaccine doses to poorer nations: Merkel

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that Berlin would donate 30 million coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer countries this year as part of EU efforts to alleviate the pandemic worldwide.

"We said that we on the German side -- of course assuming that the vaccines we ordered actually arrive -- will give 30 million doses to poorer, preferably also developing, countries by the end of the year," she told reporters in Berlin at the end of a global health summit.