Germany to Grant Businesses $20Bln in Coronavirus Relief Aid in December - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The German government expects to spend 17 billion Euros ($20.2 billion) in December to rescue struggling businesses if the coronavirus shutdown continues, media said Tuesday.

Relief funding will go to the worst-hit business in food and entertainment industries, according to sources who talked to the dpa news agency.

The application process begins this week.

Germany went back into lockdown on November 2 after coronavirus cases soared nationwide. Chancellor Angela Merkel is largely expected to keep the curbs on public life in place after she speaks to regional governors by video on Wednesday.