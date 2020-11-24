Germany To Grant Businesses $20Bln In Coronavirus Relief Aid In December - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 11:20 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The German government expects to spend 17 billion Euros ($20.2 billion) in December to rescue struggling businesses if the coronavirus shutdown continues, media said Tuesday.
Relief funding will go to the worst-hit business in food and entertainment industries, according to sources who talked to the dpa news agency.
The application process begins this week.
Germany went back into lockdown on November 2 after coronavirus cases soared nationwide. Chancellor Angela Merkel is largely expected to keep the curbs on public life in place after she speaks to regional governors by video on Wednesday.