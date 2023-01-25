UrduPoint.com

Germany To Grant Permission For Re-Export Of Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Germany to Grant Permission for Re-Export of Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine - Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Berlin will grant permission for the re-export of German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to those countries that plan such deliveries from their stocks, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.

"Germany will provide appropriate permissions for transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to those partner countries that want to promptly supply Ukraine with these tanks from their stocks," Hebestreit told reporters.

