Germany To Grant Permission For Re-Export Of Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine - Spokesman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Berlin will grant permission for the re-export of German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to those countries that plan such deliveries from their stocks, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.
"Germany will provide appropriate permissions for transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to those partner countries that want to promptly supply Ukraine with these tanks from their stocks," Hebestreit told reporters.