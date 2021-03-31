UrduPoint.com
Germany To Halt Administration Of AztraZeneca Shots To People Below 60 Year - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:24 AM

Germany to Halt Administration of AztraZeneca Shots to People Below 60 Year - Reports

German health authorities decided that starting March 31, AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine will be administered only to people over 60 years old, the DPA agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with a ministerial meeting with heads of federal states

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) German health authorities decided that starting March 31, AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine will be administered only to people over 60 years old, the DPA agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with a ministerial meeting with heads of Federal states.

"According to the decision of the Ministers of Health of the Federation and the states, the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will be administered only to people over 60 years old starting Wednesday. For those under 60 years of age, vaccination can only be continued after a doctor's assessment and in the case of an individual risk analysis after careful information," the agency reported.

Reports emerged earlier in the day that 31 people, most of them women under the age of 55, have experienced brain thrombosis after getting AstraZeneca shots, leading to nine deaths.

