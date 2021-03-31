Germany to Halt Administration of AztraZeneca Shots to People Below 60 Years - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) German health authorities decided that starting March 31, AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine will be administered only to people over 60 years old, the DPA agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with a ministerial meeting with heads of Federal states.

"According to the decision of the Ministers of Health of the Federation and the states, the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will be administered only to people over 60 years old starting Wednesday. For those under 60 years of age, vaccination can only be continued after a doctor's assessment and in the case of an individual risk analysis after careful information," the agency reported.

News broke earlier in the day that 31 people, most of them women under the age of 55, have experienced brain thrombosis after getting AstraZeneca shots, leading to nine deaths.

The Berlin-based Robert Koch Institute's Standing Commission on Vaccinations (SITKO) has also decided to change its recommendations on the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine based on currently available evidence of rare but severe thromboembolic side effects.

SITKO's new recommendations will be discussed at the expert level and the final decision will be made on April 1. The commission intends to provide additional guidelines on the procedure for administering the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people below 60 by the end of April.

Dozens of EU countries suspended the use of the UK-Swedish vaccine over reports of post-inoculation blood clots. Earlier in March, the European Medicines Agency said that it had found no evidence that the vaccine is associated with increased risks of blood clot events, prompting member states ” including Germany ” to resume inoculations with the drug.

Germany resumed its COVID-19 immunization on March 19.